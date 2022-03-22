Cauvery water issue being used as ‘political pawn’ by TN: Bommai

The Cauvery water issue is being used as a “political pawn” by Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to presspersons on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said the Cauvery water issue has been resolved by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and water shares have been allocated. There is Cauvery Water Management Authority to decide on water releases.

“We have drawn up the Mekedatu project based on the quantum of rains in our basin and utilising it for drinking water purposes. Even then Tamil Nadu is raising objections and filed petitions in the court against the project,” he said.

“Tamil Nadu Assembly has adopted a resolution against the project after our all-party meeting recently decided unanimously to go ahead with the project. The Tamil Nadu resolution has no value,” Mr. Bommai said.

The Karnataka Government has decided to move a resolution in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday urging the Centre to provide environment clearances for construction of the balancing reservoir, for catering drinking water needs of Bengaluru city.