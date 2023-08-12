Cauvery water dispute | Distress should be shared by both states, says Siddaramaiah

August 12, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Claiming that the flow of water into the reservoirs across Cauvery had come down in view of insufficient rainfall this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the distress over poor availability of water should be shared by both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“The distress should be shared by both the States”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said responding to queries from reporters over Tamil Nadu’s demand for release of Cauvery water.

On account of less rainfall in Kerala and Kodagu this year, the flow of water into the reservoirs of Karnataka had also decreased. Whenever, additional water flowed into the reservoirs, Karnataka was releasing it to Tamil Nadu. As Karnataka was not in such a position this year, Tamil Nadu was demanding release of water, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to seek our situation also. We have to look into our crop situation. Distress should be shared by both”, he remarked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT