Cauvery water dispute | Distress should be shared by both states, says Siddaramaiah

August 12, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters at Mysuru airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Claiming that the flow of water into the reservoirs across Cauvery had come down in view of insufficient rainfall this year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the distress over poor availability of water should be shared by both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“The distress should be shared by both the States”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said responding to queries from reporters over Tamil Nadu’s demand for release of Cauvery water.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu to move Supreme Court as Karnataka refuses to share Cauvery water

On account of less rainfall in Kerala and Kodagu this year, the flow of water into the reservoirs of Karnataka had also decreased. Whenever, additional water flowed into the reservoirs, Karnataka was releasing it to Tamil Nadu. As Karnataka was not in such a position this year, Tamil Nadu was demanding release of water, he said.

“We have to seek our situation also. We have to look into our crop situation. Distress should be shared by both”, he remarked.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu walks out of Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting
