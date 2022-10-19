Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd (CNNL) and the Department of Water Resources will conduct Cauvery Utsava on October 21 at Talacauvery. There will be special worship and rites at the various temples at 8 a.m and oath will be administered to the public to ensure conservation of the river. This will also be programme at Bhagamandala at 11 a.m. involving religious rites at various temples in the place. Minister Govind Karjol willparticipate along with other elected representatives.