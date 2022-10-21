Cauvery utsava inaugurated  

Cauvery Utsava being inaugurated at Talacauvery in Kodagu on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Cauvery Utsava entailing special rituals and prayers at the Brahmakundike at Talacauvery and creating public awareness to make the river pollution-free, was inauguarated on Friday.

It was conducted by the Department of Water Resources and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd and pontiffs from various mutts. MLAs K.G. Bopaiah and M.P.Apprachu Ranjan and others were present.

Mr.Bopaiah said Cauvery was the lifeline to the people along its 800 km journey from the place of birth to the point it entered the sea and an awareness programme was being held urging the public to keep the river clean. ‘’Cauvery is as important in the south as the Ganga is in the north and people should accord greater importance to ensure that the river was not polluted’’, he added.

The authorities were instructed to ensure proper solid waste management in the towns and settlements on the banks of the river and ensure greater cleanliness in the villages along the Cauvery. Sadashiva Swamiji of Koodlipet Kirikodli Mutt called for conservation of the biodiversity and myriad life forms in the river ecosystem and called for greater efforts and public awareness on the issue.

A rathayatra to create public awareness on making Cauvery pollution-free will be taken out from Talacauvery to Poompuhar in Tamil Nadu, in November.