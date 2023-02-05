ADVERTISEMENT

Cauvery to find a place in Congress manifesto

February 05, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress will include optimum utilisation of Cauvery river water in its poll manifesto, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday. “The fight for Cauvery water is not yet over. A new chapter has to begin. We will include it in poll manifesto,” he said. He said that while over 400 tmcft of water is going waste, Tamil Nadu is using additional water without our permission. “There is a need to have a new legal fight in this regard. The government set aside ₹1,000 crore in the Budget for Mekedatu, but did not utilise it since permission had not been granted,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US