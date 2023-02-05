Cauvery to find a place in Congress manifesto

February 05, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress will include optimum utilisation of Cauvery river water in its poll manifesto, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday. “The fight for Cauvery water is not yet over. A new chapter has to begin. We will include it in poll manifesto,” he said. He said that while over 400 tmcft of water is going waste, Tamil Nadu is using additional water without our permission. “There is a need to have a new legal fight in this regard. The government set aside ₹1,000 crore in the Budget for Mekedatu, but did not utilise it since permission had not been granted,” he said.