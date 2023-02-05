HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cauvery to find a place in Congress manifesto

February 05, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress will include optimum utilisation of Cauvery river water in its poll manifesto, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday. “The fight for Cauvery water is not yet over. A new chapter has to begin. We will include it in poll manifesto,” he said. He said that while over 400 tmcft of water is going waste, Tamil Nadu is using additional water without our permission. “There is a need to have a new legal fight in this regard. The government set aside ₹1,000 crore in the Budget for Mekedatu, but did not utilise it since permission had not been granted,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.