Cauvery Theerthodbhava: Preparatory meeting held, additional bus services sought to cater to rush

September 28, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Cauvery Theerthodbhava to be held at Talacauvery in Kodagu in October will be celebrated with traditional gaiety and the officials were directed to ensure that there was no cause for complaint from the pilgrims.

A meeting pertaining to preparations was held at Bhagamandala on Thursday and the Virajpet MLA A.S. Ponnanna said that Cauvery Theerthodbhava was a major religious and cultural festival of Kodagu and it should be conducted in a befitting manner. The officials were directed to coordinate with the different departments for the smooth conduct of the festival and take up road repair works for providing proper connectivity.

KSRTC was directed to introduce special services to Talacauvery and the authorities were told to provide free services to pilgrims for the trip from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery, which is the birth place of the river Cauvery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration was instructed to take up the road repairs works along Madikeri-Talacauvery, Bhagamandala-Karike, Napoklu-Bhagamandala and clear the road of low-hanging tree branches. As the main event pertaining to Theerthodbhava will take place at midnight this year, CESC was roped in with specific directives to ensure that there was no disruption of power during the festival.

Discussions also revolved around providing drinking water facilities for the benefit of the visitors, introducing mobile toilet units, making available medical services to cater to any emergency, provision of ambulance and keeping them on a standby etc.

Stakeholders from the region, who took part in the review meeting, said that certain traditions have come to be associated with Talacauvery and Tulasankramana and the district administration should make necessary arrangements for it including for offering ‘’Kumkunarchana’’. There was also a demand to permit private buses to Bhagamandala and Talacauvery in view of the heavy rush expected during Theerthodbhava.

A section of the speakers said that Cauvery was not confined to Kodagu alone and was the lifeline to millions of people in the downstream and hence suggested that a Statewide holiday be declared to mark the occasion.

Kodagu SP K. Ramarajan assured all precautionary measures pertaining to security would be in place and adequate arrangements will be made for vehicle parking.

Mr. Ponnanna said they were expecting additional funds this year and it would be utilised for providing civic amenities and to shore up infrastructure. Deputy Commissioner Venkatraja and officials from the district administration were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.