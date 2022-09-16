Cauvery theerthodbhava at Talacauvery on Oct. 17

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s Cauvery Theerthodbhava will occur at Talacauvery in Kodagu at 7.21 p.m. on October 17.

Interestingly, on the same date last year, the event had occurred at Talacauvery.

The temple authorities of Sri Bhagandeshwara-Talacauvery temple have announced the date of this year’s theerthodbhava and accordingly arrangements at the hill temple will be made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees were allowed to witness the proceedings complying with the COVID-19 norms last year. In 2020, devotees were not allowed to witness the occasion in view of the pandemic. The curbs were eased to some extent last year.

Barring priests, nobody was permitted to take the holy dip at the pond after Theerthodbhava last year. The event attracted a large number of devotees, who used to take dip in the pond and collect the holy water soon after the occurrence.

After the locals raised objections to the curbs for the second consecutive year last year, the district administration agreed to allow devotees to witness the event. The arrangements for this year’s occasion will be known later as it is believed that there won’t be any restrictions this year with COVID-19 under control.

KSRTC may run special buses to Talacauvery from Madikeri and other places to facilitate movement of devotees who are expected to come from neighbouring districts and States.

The arrangements and other details will be known later as the district administration is expected to convene a meeting with regard to the event at Talacauvery.