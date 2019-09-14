Cauvery Teerthodbhava on October 18

The Cauvery Teerthodbhava at Talacauvery, the birthplace of the river, is set to take place in the early hours of October 18.

The time has been fixed at 12.59 a.m. on October 18 at Karkata Lagna, as per the Hindu almanac. The event is marked by a sudden gush of water from the spring at the specified time and is considered holy and auspicious by the devout who witness the event.

The district administration is gearing up for a series of events that precedes the teerthodbhava commencing from September 27 when a slew of rituals will be performed at Sri Bhagandeshwara temple at Bhagamandala from 9.15 a.m.

The other dates related to the religious event which have been fixed by the priests are October 5, October 10, and October 15 when there will be rituals that will be preparatory in nature to the teerthodbhava to witness which pilgrims from all over the State throng Bhagamandala.