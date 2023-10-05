Cauvery row | Karnataka files petition before CWMA seeking review order on releasing 3,000 cusecs water to Tamil Nadu

October 05, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on October 5, 2023, said that Karnataka has filed a petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) seeking a review of its order on the release of 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

CWMA on September 29 had asked Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu till October 15, though the State government categorically stated that there is not enough storage in its reservoirs.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is also holding the Water Resources portfolio, said the government has been making all the preparations to go ahead with the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the river Cauvery in Kanakapura.

“We have already appealed before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) expressing our inability to release even 3,000 cusecs; not sure when it will be taken up. We have also made a proposal regarding the Mekedatu issue, we are in full work, and we are making all the legal preparations required for it,” he said at a press conference here.

Asked if the state will also go before the Supreme Court on the issue, he said, “We will have to go stage by stage, or else it (our petition), will not be entertained in the courts”.

Standing crops saved

Noting the scarcity of water at reservoirs in the Cauvery basin, despite rains in some areas during the last couple of days, Mr. Shivakumar said the government has managed to save the standing crops in the region and hoped for more rains in the days to come for the situation to improve.

The Karnataka government has been maintaining that construction of Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the river near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district is the only solution to resolve the inter-state water dispute during distress years. Tamil Nadu is opposed to this project claiming it to be detrimental to its interest and that of its farmers.

He said 106 tmc water is required, but there is only 56 tmc in Cauvery basin reservoirs. Inflow had increased during the last couple of days due to some rains, but it has now come down, he said.

The state has declared drought in 195 taluks and “we have requested the Agriculture Department to ensure that there is no more fresh cropping, until there is an intimation about enough water”, Shivakumar said.

