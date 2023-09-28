Cauvery row: Kannada activists disrupt actor Siddharth’s press conference

September 28, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid tensions over the Cauvery row, Kannada activists barged into a press conference being addressed by actor Siddharth, ahead of Karnataka bandh on September 29. Siddharth was in Bengaluru on Thursday to promote the Kannada dubbed version of his Tamil film Chithha.

“When the Kannada Film Chamber itself has extended support to the bandh, how can you hold a film-related event?”, the activists questioned Siddharth and the reporters present at the event. The actor remained unfazed and started seeking support for his film in Kannada.

“We have been fighting for the last 15 days. While our water is being sent to Tamil Nadu, is it right for a Tamil actor to come and promote his film here?,” added the activists. Owing to the pressure, Siddharth thanked the reporters and walked out of the press conference.

