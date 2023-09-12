HamberMenu
Cauvery row: BJP wants Karnataka to convince TN CM instead of approaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The BJP maintains that PM cannot intervene as the matter is before the Supreme Court

September 12, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Cauvery river. BJP wants Congress government to convince Tamil Nadu of the actual availability of water in Karnataka.

A file photo of Cauvery river. BJP wants Congress government to convince Tamil Nadu of the actual availability of water in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

The opposition BJP wants the Karnataka Government to convince Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin about the ground realities with respect to Cauvery water storage instead of leading an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru on September 12, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the Congress is trying to mislead people by trying to take an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister with respect to the dispute over sharing of Cauvery river water. 

“There are only two ways through which we can find a solution to the present problem over water sharing. We have to get a legal solution from either the Supreme Court or Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). The second option is to convince Tamil Nadu Chief Minister about the actual availability of water in Karnataka,” Mr. Bommai said. 

“But Karnataka has failed legally, as it has not effectively argued before the apex court, or CWMA, about excessive water consumption by Tamil Nadu. Now, the only other option left for Karnataka is to approach Tamil Nadu Chief Minister who is the political ally of the Congress,” he argued. 

He maintained that the Prime Minister would not come into the picture as the matter is before the Supreme Court.

