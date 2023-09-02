Cauvery issue: KRRS to hold protest on September 5

September 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has reiterated its demand to the government to stop the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The KRRS will also stage a protest in all district centres on September 5 in support of their demand. KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra said here on Saturday, September 2, that the government should uphold the interest of the Karnataka farmers and save them as the water scarcity and its negative fallout were dire.

He said the situation was such that there was a threat of an acute drinking water scarcity in the months ahead and even saving the standing crops was difficult and this being the case, water was being released for agriculture from the State reservoirs to Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Nagendra said the government should file a review petition questioning the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and also sought the intervention of the Centre to resolve the crisis. The State government should also make a plea for formulating a scientific distress formula, he added.

The KRRS leader said given the increase in population and the growth of the cities and towns, the demand for drinking water was bound to increase and this should be factored in by the authorities.

Mr. Nagendra also called for formulation of a water usage policy and a public debate on the issue.

