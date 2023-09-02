HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cauvery issue: KRRS to hold protest on September 5

The government should uphold the interest of the Karnataka farmers and save them as the water scarcity and its negative fallout were dire, says KRRS leader

September 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra announced a State-wide protest on September 5, against the release of Cauvery water, in Mysuru on Saturday.

KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra announced a State-wide protest on September 5, against the release of Cauvery water, in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has reiterated its demand to the government to stop the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The KRRS will also stage a protest in all district centres on September 5 in support of their demand. KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra said here on Saturday, September 2, that the government should uphold the interest of the Karnataka farmers and save them as the water scarcity and its negative fallout were dire.

He said the situation was such that there was a threat of an acute drinking water scarcity in the months ahead and even saving the standing crops was difficult and this being the case, water was being released for agriculture from the State reservoirs to Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Nagendra said the government should file a review petition questioning the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and also sought the intervention of the Centre to resolve the crisis. The State government should also make a plea for formulating a scientific distress formula, he added.

The KRRS leader said given the increase in population and the growth of the cities and towns, the demand for drinking water was bound to increase and this should be factored in by the authorities.

Mr. Nagendra also called for formulation of a water usage policy and a public debate on the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.