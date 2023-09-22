Cauvery issue: Farmers attempt to gherao Minister in Mysuru

September 22, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Scores of activists of Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Associations were arrested by the police in Mysuru on Friday, September 22, when they tried to barge into the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises to gherao Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh over the State government’s handling of the Cauvery dispute.

The farmers, who had gathered outside the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises ahead of the meeting, made a vain bid to gherao the Minister as the police prevented their entry into the venue. After a round of altercation with the police, the farmers were taken away in a police vehicle, but were later released.

Farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar, who led the protest in Mysuru on Friday, later issued a statement demanding that Karnataka government should not accept any direction to release water to Tamil Nadu until a distress formula is worked out.

He urged the State government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its recent decision and make its stand against the release of any water to Tamil Nadu clear to the court.

Also, he urged the government to immediately stop the release of water to Tamil Nadu from its reservoirs.

Mr. Shanthakumar called for the abolition of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) in its present form, claiming that it was susceptible to political influence. Hence, he has sought the constitution of a new and independent body on the lines of Election Commission of India while comprising experts and farmers from all the States.

He also took serious exception to the absence of Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka and Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman from the meeting of Karnataka MPs convened in New Delhi recently to discuss the Cauvery water dispute.

Mr. Shantakumar demanded Ms. Sitharaman to discuss the Cauvery dispute with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and find a solution or submit her resignation.

He said the Kannada film personalities, who had competed with each other to campaign for different parties and politicians during the elections, should take to the streets on the Cauvery issue instead of merely providing lip sympathy by issuing statements.

Earlier, the activists held a demonstration outside the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat premises by holding empty water pots to protest against the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Apart from the activists of the farmers’ outfit, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rangaiah, Siddaraju and Dharmashree, besides Kannada Chaluvali leader Mugur Nanjundaswamy were also part of the demonstration held by the farmers against release of water to Tamil Nadu from KRS reservoir.