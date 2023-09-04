Cauvery issue: Farmers and AAP activists protest outside MP’s office in Mysuru

September 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

Farmers representing Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Association and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers gathered outside the office of Pratap Simha, BJP MP, in Mysuru on Monday, September 4, and displayed their ire over the Lok Sabha MPs from Karnataka failing to raise the Cauvery issue and seek justice for Karnataka.

The activists, who were concerned about the plunging water storage levels in the reservoirs of Cauvery basin following the release of water to Tamil Nadu, criticised the BJP MPs from Karnataka for their failure to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Can’t they stage a demonstration in front of the Parliament and draw the country’s attention to the plight of Karnataka’s farmers?” asked farmers’ leader Attihalli Devaraj.

Another farmers’ leader Baradanapura Nagaraj trained his guns on Pratap Simha for remaining absent at his office and shunning a meeting with the farmers to hear their woes.

The farmers criticised Pratap Simha for taking up only issues related to highways while ignoring the interests of the farmers.

Mr. Devaraj also criticised the ruling Congress in Karnataka for its failure to take necessary measures on the Mekedatu project.

Recalling the padayatra for Mekedatu when the Congress was in Opposition, Mr. Devaraj said the exercise was just an ‘eye-wash’ to gain the support of farmers ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, AAP leader S. Siddaraju, who was also part of the protest, took serious exception to Pratap Simha’s failure to receive their representation.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government should find a permanent solution to the vexed Cauvery dispute that keeps rearing it’s ugly head every now and then.

