ADVERTISEMENT

Cauvery issue: Farmers and AAP activists protest outside MP’s office in Mysuru

September 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The activists have criticised the BJP MPs from Karnataka for their failure to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers representing the Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Association and AAP activists held a demonstration outside Mysuru Pratap Sinha’s office in Mysuru on Monday, September 4. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Farmers representing Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Association and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers gathered outside the office of Pratap Simha, BJP MP, in Mysuru on Monday, September 4, and displayed their ire over the Lok Sabha MPs from Karnataka failing to raise the Cauvery issue and seek justice for Karnataka.

The activists, who were concerned about the plunging water storage levels in the reservoirs of Cauvery basin following the release of water to Tamil Nadu, criticised the BJP MPs from Karnataka for their failure to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Can’t they stage a demonstration in front of the Parliament and draw the country’s attention to the plight of Karnataka’s farmers?” asked farmers’ leader Attihalli Devaraj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Another farmers’ leader Baradanapura Nagaraj trained his guns on Pratap Simha for remaining absent at his office and shunning a meeting with the farmers to hear their woes.

The farmers criticised Pratap Simha for taking up only issues related to highways while ignoring the interests of the farmers.

Mr. Devaraj also criticised the ruling Congress in Karnataka for its failure to take necessary measures on the Mekedatu project.

Recalling the padayatra for Mekedatu when the Congress was in Opposition, Mr. Devaraj said the exercise was just an ‘eye-wash’ to gain the support of farmers ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, AAP leader S. Siddaraju, who was also part of the protest, took serious exception to Pratap Simha’s failure to receive their representation.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government should find a permanent solution to the vexed Cauvery dispute that keeps rearing it’s ugly head every now and then.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US