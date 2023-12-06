Cauvery issue: Distress formula mandatory to resolve the crisis, says KRRS

December 06, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Badagalpura Nagendra said here on Wednesday, December 6, that a distress formula is a must to tide over the recurring problem of sharing Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

He was addressing the activists of Cauvery Kriya Samithi who were staging a demonstration against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s recent directions to Karnataka to continue to release water to the lower riparian State.

Mr. Nagendra said even the quantum of water to be shared between the two States as stipulated by the Supreme Court, should be subject to review once in 10 years due to a decline in rain, an increase in population and growing urbanisation.

He said priority should be accorded to meet the drinking water needs and alleged that Karnataka was rendered injustice on water sharing in an year of distress and monsoon failure.

The KRRS leader said a distress formula on sharing of Cauvery water in an year of monsoon failure was a must and the farmers organisation will soon convene a meeting of irrigation experts, agricultural scientists, experts in the field of water resource management to discuss the issue.