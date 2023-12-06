HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cauvery issue: Distress formula mandatory to resolve the crisis, says KRRS

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Badagalpura Nagendra says even the quantum of water to be shared between the two States as stipulated by the Supreme Court, should be subject to review once in 10 years due to a decline in rain

December 06, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Activists of Cauvery Kriya Samithi staging a demonstration protesting CWMA’s orders to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, in Mysuru on Wednesday, December 6.

Activists of Cauvery Kriya Samithi staging a demonstration protesting CWMA’s orders to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, in Mysuru on Wednesday, December 6. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Badagalpura Nagendra said here on Wednesday, December 6, that a distress formula is a must to tide over the recurring problem of sharing Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

He was addressing the activists of Cauvery Kriya Samithi who were staging a demonstration against the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s recent directions to Karnataka to continue to release water to the lower riparian State.

Mr. Nagendra said even the quantum of water to be shared between the two States as stipulated by the Supreme Court, should be subject to review once in 10 years due to a decline in rain, an increase in population and growing urbanisation.

He said priority should be accorded to meet the drinking water needs and alleged that Karnataka was rendered injustice on water sharing in an year of distress and monsoon failure.

The KRRS leader said a distress formula on sharing of Cauvery water in an year of monsoon failure was a must and the farmers organisation will soon convene a meeting of irrigation experts, agricultural scientists, experts in the field of water resource management to discuss the issue.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.