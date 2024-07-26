GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cauvery in full flow at Srirangapatana; many places along river bank flooded

Published - July 26, 2024 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Wellesely Bridge across the river Cauvery is out of bounds as the river was flowing above the danger mark in Srirangapatana on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Cauvery in spate at Pachimavahini near Srirangapatana on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Ranganathittu bird sanctuary was flooded on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The high outflow from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) coupled with heavy rain in the region has augmented the volume of water in the Cauvery forcing the authorities to restrict public access to many places in the downstream region.

In Srirangapatana, the river was almost brushing the top of the Wellesley Bridge, which is over 220 years old and is out of bounds for the public. Though movement of heavy vehicles has been banned over the bridge even during normal period, the authorities have forbidden the public from going anywhere close to the bridge till the water level recedes.

Paschimavahini, where the ashes of the dead are immersed, was also closed for public as the gushing waters of the river was flowing above the danger mark. Bathing ghats at Srirangapatana, Sangama or the confluence, and other places along the river front were also out of bounds for public. The approach to the musical fountain at Brindavan Gardens has also been affected due to rising water levels.

The Forest Department has announced the closure of the Cauvery Nisargadhama at Talakadu on the river banks in T. Narsipura taluk as the water was above the danger mark. Deputy Conservator of Forests Basavaraj said that the Cauvery Nisargadhama at Talakadu will remain closed till further orders and till the water level in the river recedes.

The Ranganathittu bird sanctuary is also closed for tourists and the general public as the protected area has been flooded. Chief Conservator of Forests Malathi Priya visited the bird sanctuary on Friday and took stock of the situation.

She said the forest guards have been advised to watch for crocodiles that may enter the pathway in the sanctuary along with the flood waters. Ms. Priya said all the migratory birds departed from the sanctuary before the onset of the monsoon and what continues to roost are the locally endemic birds, most of which have relocated to safer places.

Meanwhile, Srirangapatana MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, Mandya DC Kumar, and others visited Ranganathittu bird sanctuary, Wellesley Bridge, Paschimavahini, Yedamuri, Balamuri, and other places on the river banks and took stock of the situation arising out of increase in outflow from the KRS.

The outflow from the dam on Friday morning was 74,021 cusecs and the inflow was 66,945 cusecs. The reservoir had attained the full level of 124.80 ft and in view of the increase in discharge from the Hemavathi and Harangi in the upstream region, the outflow is also expected to increase in due course.

The authorities have already issued a flood warning to people living on the river banks and in the downstream region of the dam to shift to safer locations as the outflow could increase to 1,00,000 cusecs at anytime.

