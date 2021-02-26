Cauvery: High-level meeting on Friday

A high-level meeting has been convened on Friday to discuss the inter-State water issues and to review works under progress in the river basins in Karnataka.

This comes in the light of Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi announcing recently that the meeting would review efforts of Karnataka in the inter-State river disputes, especially in the light of Tamil Nadu launching the Cauvery-Vellaru-Vaigai-Gundar link scheme to utilise excess water in the river basin.

The meeting would be attended by Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai, a host of technical experts and the legal team that represents the State’s interest in the Supreme Court.

Top Water Resources Department officials will also take part in the discussion that is expected to formulate Karnataka’s response to Tamil Nadu’s decision to start the new link scheme.