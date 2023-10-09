HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cauvery: Farmers’ delegation from Karnataka meets CWMA Chairman and Water Resources Minister in New Delhi

October 09, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of farmers from Karnataka meeting CWMA Chairperson S.K. Haldar in New Delhi on Monday.

A delegation of farmers from Karnataka meeting CWMA Chairperson S.K. Haldar in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A delegation of farmers from Karnataka led by Kurubur Shanthakumar of the Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi met the Chairman of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) S.K. Haldar and Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendra Singh Shekawat and expressed their opposition to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu at a time when Karnataka was reeling under drought.

The samithi members met Mr. Haldar in his office in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum complaining about the alleged injustice meted out to Karnataka over the CWMA’s decision to release water to Tamil Nadu.

The members of the delegation explained the distress faced by farmers on account of poor rainfall in Karnataka.

The farmers delegation also called on Mr. Shekawat at his home office on Akbar Road in New Delhi, where a memorandum was submitted to stop the “unscientific” decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu without saving water even for drinking purposes to the farmers of Karnataka.

The farmers expressed their disappointment over the directions to release water to Tamil Nadu even after the farmers, who were gripped by drinking water shortage in the State, held a peaceful Bengaluru bandh and Karnataka bandh.

The CWMA’s decision to release water to Tamil Nadu amid the drought conditions in 195 taluks of the State had led to widespread anxiety among the people of the State over the dipping water levels in the reservoirs across Cauvery river, he said.

The memorandum also sought for a distress formula as a solution to share the available waters when monsoon fails so that farmers of the riparian States do not face difficulties to cultivate their crops and meeting the drinking water requirements.

The farmers also called for constitution of an independent CWMA on the lines of Central Election Commission comprising irrigation experts, farmers’ representatives, meteorology experts and irrigation department officials from all the States involved in the dispute.

Mr. Kurubur Shanthakumar also urged Mr. Shekawat to immediately permit Karnataka to build a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu so that the additional waters can be stored and released to Tamil Nadu whenever there is a distress situation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.