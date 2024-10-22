ADVERTISEMENT

Cauvery ‘family’ discusses construction of dams at Mekedatu and Rasimanal

Published - October 22, 2024 09:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers’ leaders from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Kerala, along with irrigation experts, met in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Construction of dams across Cauvery at Mekedatu and Rasimanal were part of the discussions held at a meeting of farmers’ leaders from Cauvery States of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Kerala.

While the co-ordinator of the Cauvery “family” Janakaraj pointed out that a solution to the differences can indeed be found by having “open-minded” discussions, farmers’ leader from Karnataka Kurubur Shanthakumar emphasised that farmers of both the States should seriously think about measures and projects to prevent excess water going to the sea.

Farmers’ leader from Tamil Nadu P.R. Pandian pointed out that the strength of the farmers’ unity will be proved when the farmers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu take a unanimous decision to resolve their problems.

He said the farmers of Tamil Nadu will welcome any delegation of farmers’ leaders from Karnataka if they wish to inspect the site of the proposed dam at Rasimanal on Tamil Nadu’s border with Karnataka.

Meanwhile, K.C. Basavaraj said the Supreme Court intervened in the Cauvery dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu because a democratic solution to the problem became elusive. He said the experts’ report on construction of dam at Rasimanal should be considered to the pros and cons of the project should be discussed by the farmers.

After the meeting, the members of the Cauvery family visited KRS reservoir near Mysuru.

Former Chairman of Agricultural Prices Commission, Karnataka, Prakash Kammardi, besides farmers’ leaders from Pondicherry and Kerala also attended the meeting.

