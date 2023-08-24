ADVERTISEMENT

Cauvery dispute: All-party delegation to meet PM

August 24, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - Bengaluru

This comes amidst Tamil Nadu’s demand for release of water as per the tribunal award and raising the issue in the Supreme Court.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai during all-party meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on 23 August 2023 | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Leader of all major political parties that met in Bengaluru on Wednesday to discuss the contentious inter-State river water issues decided to take a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain Karnataka’s ground situation in the Cauvery basin in the rain deficit year. This comes amidst Tamil Nadu’s demand for release of water as per the tribunal award and raising the issue in the Supreme Court.

“We will also urge the PM to notify the Krishna Tribunal 2 award and seek forest clearances for the Mahadayi drinking water project,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said Karnataka will also argue for a scientific distress sharing formula before the Supreme Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US