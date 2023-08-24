HamberMenu
Cauvery dispute: All-party delegation to meet PM

This comes amidst Tamil Nadu’s demand for release of water as per the tribunal award and raising the issue in the Supreme Court.

August 24, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai during all-party meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on 23 August 2023

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai during all-party meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on 23 August 2023 | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Leader of all major political parties that met in Bengaluru on Wednesday to discuss the contentious inter-State river water issues decided to take a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain Karnataka’s ground situation in the Cauvery basin in the rain deficit year. This comes amidst Tamil Nadu’s demand for release of water as per the tribunal award and raising the issue in the Supreme Court.

“We will also urge the PM to notify the Krishna Tribunal 2 award and seek forest clearances for the Mahadayi drinking water project,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said Karnataka will also argue for a scientific distress sharing formula before the Supreme Court.

