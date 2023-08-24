Cauvery dispute: All-party delegation to meet PM

August 24, 2023 07:08 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - Bengaluru

Leader of all major political parties that met in Bengaluru on Wednesday to discuss the contentious inter-State river water issues decided to take a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain Karnataka’s ground situation in the Cauvery basin in the rain deficit year. This comes amidst Tamil Nadu’s demand for release of water as per the tribunal award and raising the issue in the Supreme Court.

“We will also urge the PM to notify the Krishna Tribunal 2 award and seek forest clearances for the Mahadayi drinking water project,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said Karnataka will also argue for a scientific distress sharing formula before the Supreme Court.