Cauvery: CWRC decides to review situation in next meeting as there is adequate flow now

As the Cauvery is in spate, ensuring bountiful flow at Biligundlu measuring gauge, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) that met on Tuesday desisted from issuing any directions to Karnataka and decided to review the situation during its next meeting.

At the meeting, Karnataka pointed out that about 46 tmcft of additional water had been released to Tamil Nadu as against the stipulated quantum of 40.43 tmcft to be released by July-end. The quantum of water that has already been released to Tamil Nadu till July 29 would cover the State’s commitment till August-end, it noted.

It sought that the excess release should be accounted for the quota for the subsequent months as per the order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated December 19, 1995, and as per the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority on July 2, 2018.

Karnataka pointed out that the rate of flow at Biligundlu at 8 a.m. on July 29 was about 1,08,876 cusecs which amounts to 9.4 tmcft.

Tamil Nadu’s stand

On its part, Tamil Nadu pointed out that 23,000 cusecs of water a day was being released from its Mettur reservoir for irrigation. It requested the CWRC to direct Karnataka to ensure flow as per the schedule prescribed by the Supreme Court for the remaining period of the current water year.

After hearing both States, the CWRC said: “The committee (CWRC) does not see any difficulty in flow position at Biligundlu.” The CWRC said it will review the situation again in the next month’s meeting.

Release now

There is a remarkable change in the water flow position as against the situation when the committee’s last meeting was held, due to the heavy rain in the catchment areas owing to which the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini reservoirs have reached their full storage level. Following this, Karnataka has been releasing a huge quantum of water from the reservoirs into the river. Referring to this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who offered bagina (traditional thanksgiving to the river) on Monday, has maintained that building a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu was the only solution for resolving the row over inter-State sharing of the Cauvery waters.