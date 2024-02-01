Cauvery: CWMA desists from issuing direction to Karnataka on water release

February 01, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka, which is reeling under serious drought, got relief on Thursday as the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) did not issue any direction to the State to release water to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu though the latter urged the authority at its meeting in Delhi to direct Karnataka to release 18 tmcft of water till May end, according to a communique from the office of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds Water Resources portfolio.

“Finally, the CWMA, taking cognisance of the fact that the irrigation season has ended on January 31, 2024, (for this water year) and considering live storages in the reservoirs in both the States, did not give any directions for water release from Karnataka,” stated the communique.

It may be noted that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) in its meeting held on January 18 had directed Karnataka to ensure realisation of stipulated quantum of flows at Biligundlu as per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award as modified by the Supreme Court for January and February.

Karnataka stated that it had a distress inflow of 52.461% at its reservoirs from December 19, 2023, to January 28, 2024. “On applying such a level of distress, the flow at Biligundlu should have been 2.65 tmcft as against the actual release of 4.064 tmcft during this period,” Karnataka contended.

Maintaining that it had experienced more distress than that of Tamil Nadu during the current water year, Karnataka said that it would not be able to release any water from its reservoirs but for the flows from uncontrolled catchment. The CWMA did not give any directions for water release from Karnataka, the official release notes.

‘Revert Mekedatu proposal to CWC’

Meanwhile, Karnataka reiterated that the CWMA, which is an expert body, should consider and decide on the permissibility of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project to solve the water sharing problem during distress years on a permanent basis.

When the opinion of all the members of CWMA was sought, a majority of them opined that the authority was not competent for technical examination of the DPR. They also expressed a view that the proposal regarding the Mekedatu project may be reverted back to the CWC for further appraisal as the CWC is the competent authority, states the official note from the office of Mr. Shivakumar.

Earlier, Karnataka requested the authority to take an appropriate stand about the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Mekedatu project. It also appealed to the authority to forward its views to the Central Water Commission indicating that the DPR does not infringe upon the provisions of the Tribunal’s award so that Karnataka could obtain requisite clearances.

It also submitted that there were no restrictions or any impediments in the decision of the Tribunal or in the Supreme Court’s judgment on the construction of Mekedatu balancing reservoir.