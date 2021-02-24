‘Cauvery Calling’ is not govt. project, says Isha Outreach clarifies on website

It has been clarified in the website of the ‘Cauvery Calling’ project that it is not a project by the government of Karnataka and saplings planted as a part of it were planted in the land belonging to farmers and not that of the government, the High Court of Karnataka was informed on Tuesday.
Isha Outreach, which is managing the project, told the court that it has included such a clarification in the website just below the link through which the public can contribute trees by paying a donation of ₹42 per tree through online mode for the project.
A written statement in this regard has been submitted before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition.
Public notice
Meanwhile, it was submitted on behalf of the State government that it would be issuing a public notice in newspapers on February 24 clarifying that it was not a project of the government.
The court had suggested issuing such a clarification after it found certain discrepancy in the claims made by the government on the project.
The petition was treated as suo motu initiated by the court by removing the petitioner, a city-based advocate, after he sent an email in August last year threatening Discovery TV channel of contempt of court action if it had aired documentary on ‘Cauvery Calling’ project when his petition was pending adjudication before the court.
