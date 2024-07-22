GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park to take shape shortly under PPP model: D.K. Shivakumar

Published - July 22, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Brindavan Gardens at KRS reservoir near Mysuru.

A file photo of the Brindavan Gardens at KRS reservoir near Mysuru. | Photo Credit: File photo

The proposed Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park will take shape shortly under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the KRS reservoir in Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Monday, Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the government has received the technical report for upgrade of Brindavan Gardens as a tourist destination through an amusement park.

The proposed amusement park – to be called Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park – will be presented before the Cabinet shortly and a decision to call for a tender under the PPP will be taken, he said.

Though the project was announced earlier and also included in the Budget, it could not be implemented, Mr. Shivakumar said. However, he said he would hold a meeting with the stakeholders before calling for the tender.

The amusement park project, Mr. Shivakumar said, would not only generate tourist footfall of 10,000 every day, but also provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people.

It will become a tourist destination that can be reached in one-and-a-half hour from Bengaluru. All necessary arrangements for parking will be made. He expected good hotels to come up in the area providing tourists a good corridor comprising the Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park, Mysuru, Kodagu, Ooty, and Kabini among other destinations.

Mr. Shivakumar said the government will do all that it can to ensure safety of the dam. “We can go to other places for mining, but we can’t get a dam,” he said.

