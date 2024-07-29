GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cauvery basin reservoirs in State 97% full

The gross installed capacity of the four reservoirs – KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi – is 114.57 thousand million cubic ft and the storage as on Monday was 111.17 tmc ft.

Published - July 29, 2024 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dams in Cauvery basin in Karnataka are 97 per cent full. A view of Kabini reservoir on Monday.

Dams in Cauvery basin in Karnataka are 97 per cent full. A view of Kabini reservoir on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All the four major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin in the State are nearly full consequent to the vigorous monsoon this year. The gross installed capacity of the four reservoirs – KRS, Kabini, Hemavathi and Harangi – is 114.57 thousand million cubic ft and the storage as on Monday was 111.17 tmc ft which is 97% of the total capacity. The cumulative storage on the same day last year was 88.8 tmc ft.

Given the current rate of inflow, the storage could be augmented to 100% of the capacity but the authorities are maintaining a buffer for safety and ensuring a steady release of water from the dam.

While KRS is full to the brim with the reservoir level attaining 124.8 ft, the storage is also maximum at 49.45 tmc ft. The inflow to the KRS on Monday was at the rate of 57,012 cusecs and the outflow at the rate of 33,462 cusecs.

A view of the discharge from the Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district on Monday.

A view of the discharge from the Kabini reservoir in Mysuru district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At Kabini, the reservoir level was 2,283.2 ft against the full level of 2,284 ft and the storage was 19 tmc ft against the capacity of 19.52 tmc ft. While the inflow into the dam was at the rate of 20,346 cusecs, the outflow was at the rate of 11,833 cusecs.

Hemavathi reservoir at Gorur in Hassan has a gross storage capacity of 37.10 tmc ft and the storage was 35.29 tmc ft. The inflow into Hemavathi was at the rate of 32,622 cusecs and the outflow was at the rate of 31,795 cusecs. Harangi had a storage of 7.43 tmc ft against the gross capacity of 8.50 tmc ft and the inflow was at the rate of 7,613 cusecs and the outflow was at the rate of 4,447 cusecs.

Incidentally, the cumulative outflow from the KRS and the Kabini which flows to the lower riparian State of Tamil Nadu is 92.48 tmc ft since June 1, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Releasing water to Tamil Nadu

As per the Supreme Court directives, Karnataka has to release 177.25 tmc ft of water to Tamil Nadu of which 9.19 tmc ft is during June and 31.24 tmc ft has to be released in July. The State has an obligation to release 45.95 tmc ft of water in August. The cumulative discharge from Karnataka from June to August is stipulated at 86.38 tmc ft against which 92.48 tmc ft of water has already flown from the dams after the bountiful rains this year. This does not include water accretion to the river owing to rains downstream of the dams.

