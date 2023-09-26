Cauvery: Bandh observed in T. Narsipur

September 26, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Shops and business establishments remained closed in T. Narsipur town in Mysuru district on Tuesday in response to a call from Cauvery Kabini Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi to protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The activists of various farmers’ outfits took out a protest march through the streets of the town before gathering near the private bus stand and forming a human chain. The farmers shouted slogans against the State government.

While commercial transactions were hit on account of the closure of shops and business establishments, traffic remained thin on the roads of the town. Except for emergency services, most shops and business establishments had downed their shutters to express their solidarity with the farmers protesting against the release of water to Tamil Nadu from Kabini and KRS reservoirs.

Most of the private buses stayed off the roads while attendance in school and colleges remained thin.

Meanwhile, demonstrations against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu continued in Mysuru even on Tuesday.

The Cauvery Kriya Samithi, which launched an indefinite agitation on the issue on Monday, organised a protest outside the main post office in Mysuru. The protesters shouted slogans against not only Tamil Nadu government, but also State government and Centre.

A group of farmers under the aegis of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) too gathered at the Gun House circle near the Varaha, the southern gate of Mysuru Palace, on Tuesday to voice their anger against the release of water from KRS and Kabini reservoir to Tamil Nadu.

Farmers’ leaders like Hoskote Basavaraj, Hosur Kumar and Ms Netravathi were present during the protest at Gun House circle.

