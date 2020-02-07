Cauvery authority nod for wetting 60,000 hectares in Mandya district

In a significant decision, the Cauvery Water Management Authority has approved releasing Cauvery water to take up farming activities on 60,000 hectares in the delta region in Mandya district this season.

Announcing this on Friday, Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh said preference would be given to wet lands that have standing crops. The authority was requested to release water to take up farming activities, subsequent to the demands from farmers. It has given its consent to the release of water, Mr. Venkatesh said.

At present, a variety of crops have been sown on around 12,000 hectares of land, and measures will be taken to ensure they get water, the DC said.