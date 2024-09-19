GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Cauvery Aarti’ on the lines of ‘Ganga Aarti’ likely this Dasara: Minister

Team is leaving for Varanasi and Haridwar tomorrow to watch the ceremony; ‘Cauvery Aarti’ at KRS dam site

Published - September 19, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

‘Cauvery Aarti’ on the lines of Varanasi’s “Ganga Aarti” is likely to be introduced at the KRS dam site in Srirangapatna taluk during the Dasara festivities next month, said Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

The Minister was speaking while presiding over the meeting in connection with Srirangapatna Dasara in Mandya. Logo of the Srirangapatna Dasara was also launched on the occasion.

“Like how the Ganga Aarti is done on the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Cauvery Aarti, a religious ceremony, will be introduced on the banks of river Cauvery. We may introduce the ceremony during Srirangapatna Dasara next month,” said Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, Minister for Agriculture.

In this connection, a 28-member team is leaving for Varanasi and Haridwar to watch the ceremony. “After the delegation’s return, a final decision on when to introduce Cauvery Aarti will be taken,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced Cauvery Aarthi during his visit to KRS dam in July this year. He had also announced that a team of legislators from Mandya, Mysuru, and Kodagu will visit Varanasi to watch Ganga Aarti and submit a report to the government. The team also included officials. Also, a team from Varanasi will be invited to assist the local officials in organising the Cauvery Aarti besides identifying the spot on the river bank for the ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister had said.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara said the Srirangapatna Dasara will be celebrated from October 4 to 7.

MLA Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda and others were present.

Published - September 19, 2024 08:55 pm IST

