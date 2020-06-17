Caution for Kadra Dam downstream

HUBBALLI

17 June 2020 22:56 IST

As the Kadra Dam catchment area is witnessing incessant rainfall resulting in inflow into the reservoir, officials of Karnataka Power Corporation have appealed to the people in the downstream areas to be cautious and move to safer places. The officials have said that the water level at Kadra reservoir stood at 30.15 m against the maximum of 34.50 m. In the event of continued rainfall, the reservoir would reach the level of 32.50 m shortly. As a precautionary measure, water could be released any time to ensure the safety of the reservoir and people living in the downstream areas and on the river banks should move to safer places, the release said.

