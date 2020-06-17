Karnataka

Caution for Kadra Dam downstream

As the Kadra Dam catchment area is witnessing incessant rainfall resulting in inflow into the reservoir, officials of Karnataka Power Corporation have appealed to the people in the downstream areas to be cautious and move to safer places. The officials have said that the water level at Kadra reservoir stood at 30.15 m against the maximum of 34.50 m. In the event of continued rainfall, the reservoir would reach the level of 32.50 m shortly. As a precautionary measure, water could be released any time to ensure the safety of the reservoir and people living in the downstream areas and on the river banks should move to safer places, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 10:57:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/caution-for-kadra-dam-downstream/article31854670.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY