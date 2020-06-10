Karnataka

Caution against pest attack in cotton

Agricultural scientists have advised precautionary measures to check pest attack on Bt cotton in the coming season.

Scientists of University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad (UAS-D), have suggested precautionary and prophylactic measures to protect Bt cotton crop from Shoot Weevil (Alcidodes affaber Aurivillius) pest in the coming season.

A release from cotton entomology scientists Shashikant S. Udikei and S.V. Hugar stated that Shoot Weevil is an early infesting pest that affects Bt hybrid cotton in the rain-fed regions of Haveri, Belagavi, Dharwad and Shivamogga districts, and 10 %-25 % of plants suffer damaged every year.

The pest appears in the fields in July/August in cotton and okra crops, the two major hosts of this pest. The adult snouted reddish brown weevils damage the plants by feeding on leaf buds, petioles and the tender terminal portion. Light yellowing of leaves and drooping of twigs and terminal portion could be noticed. Due to internal feeding, the stem becomes hollow and weak and gets broken down due to any physical forces such as strong wind, a touch of farm implement or when pushed by farm animals and human beings. Precautionary measures are advised to eradicate this pest as it is difficult to manage it in standing crop due to its peculiar biology and feeding habit, they added.

They have advised farmers to grow one row of okra or ladies finger after every 20 rows of cotton, while planting cotton seeds; removing okra plant and destructing it after 70 days, spraying an insecticide mixture of 2.0 ml Profenofos 50 EC + 0.5 ml DDVP 76 EC per litre of water. Application of 5.0 ml neem-based insecticide or 2.0 ml quinolphos 25EC per litre of water is also helpful. This apart, based on seasonal incidence, spraying may be required twice in endemic areas, i.e., around 25 days and 50 days after the crop emerges. For details call Ph: 9448136821

