Cattle seized in Vijayapura and Belagavi districts

The animals were sent to three cattle shelters

Officers of the Department of Animal Husbandry seized cattle, allegedly meant for slaughter, in Vijayapura and Belagavi districts in Karnataka.

A team led by Pranesh Jagirdar, deputy director of animal husbandry, stopped trucks carrying 71 cows and bullocks, in Ittangihal village in Vijayapura district.

In Raibag, police seized 209 cattle, including cows, bullocks and buffaloes, from Imtiyaz Bepari, a trader.

The animals were sent to three cattle shelters in Chikkodi and nearby areas.

A case has been registered in Raibag police station.