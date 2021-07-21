Karnataka

Cattle seized in Vijayapura and Belagavi districts

A representational photo.  

Officers of the Department of Animal Husbandry seized cattle, allegedly meant for slaughter, in Vijayapura and Belagavi districts in Karnataka.

A team led by Pranesh Jagirdar, deputy director of animal husbandry, stopped trucks carrying 71 cows and bullocks, in Ittangihal village in Vijayapura district.

In Raibag, police seized 209 cattle, including cows, bullocks and buffaloes, from Imtiyaz Bepari, a trader.

The animals were sent to three cattle shelters in Chikkodi and nearby areas.

A case has been registered in Raibag police station.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 11:51:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cattle-seized-in-vijayapura-and-belagavi-districts/article35439367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY