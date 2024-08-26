GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cattle injured in crude bomb explosion sold illegally to slaughterhouses in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar

Two oxen in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar were injured when they bit into crude bombs laced with eatables placed in the fields. The animals were severely injured and were bleeding profusely.

Published - August 26, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers place crude bombs laced with eatables to hunt wild animals, especially wild boars, who raid farms and damage crops. Though Karnataka government has banned this practice of hunting, it continues unabated. Image for representation purpose only.

Farmers place crude bombs laced with eatables to hunt wild animals, especially wild boars, who raid farms and damage crops. Though Karnataka government has banned this practice of hunting, it continues unabated. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department had a rude shock when they went to treat two oxen injured in crude bomb explosions in Chamarajanagar a few days ago and found that the cattle were sold off to illegal slaughterhouses.

On August 21, two oxen belonging to Akkamma, a resident of Koudalli, Hanur taluk, were injured when they bit into crude bombs laced with eatables placed in the fields. The animals were severely injured and were bleeding profusely. Akkamma alerted police and forest and police officials. Ramapura Police and forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered remnants of the crude bombs.

Farmers in these areas usually place crude bombs laced with eatables to hunt wild animals, especially wild boars, who raid farms and damage crops. The government has banned this practice of hunting. However, the incident shows that it continues unabated.

Veterinary doctors who visited the village on Sunday to treat the injured animals found that the cattle had been sold to illegal slaughterhouses and the cattle owner was non-cooperative.

“This is not an isolated incident,” said Dr. Hanumegowda, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Chamarajanagar district said. “Whenever cattle are injured in such incidents, the cattle owners sell them off to slaughterhouses to get rid of them,” he said. 

“In this case, the Forest Department and the police are making efforts to trace the accused who placed the crude bombs, and we were making efforts to treat the animals, but they have been sold off to slaughterhouses,” he rued.

