Cattle grazer dies, farmers stage protest in Mysuru

September 17, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A group of farmers gathered at the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) here on Sunday and protested over the death of a cattle grazer who was knocked down by a youth performing wheelie at Immavu industrial area in Nanjangud, near here.

The farmers demanded justice for the family of the cattle grazer, Guruswamy, 63. He died after being knocked down by a youth, Syed Aiman, allegedly performing a wheelie on Saturday evening.

Another farmer, Govindaraju, who was sitting with Guruswamy by the roadside, suffered injuries when the motorcycle crashed into them.

The farmers alleged that the accused, who had been involved in similar incidents in the past, had been let off as he was the son of a police official. They demanded action in this regard.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nanjangud, Govindaraju, reached the mortuary and convinced the farmers to call off the protest as the police had initiated action.

