Cattle fairs banned in Hassan till Nov. 5

The Hassan district administration has banned cattle fairs until November 5 in view of lumpy skin disease noticed among cattle at Hotanahalli in Alur taluk.

Deputy Commissioner M.S .Archaan, on Thursday, issued an order banning the cattle fairs as per the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009. The disease is caused by a capripox virus and it spreads through mosquitoes, flies and ticks.

The disease could weaken the cattle and cause death eventually, causing a huge loss for the farmers. There are about 6.5 lakh cattle in Hassan district. Considering that the disease could spread if cattle fairs were held, the district administration took this decision.

A similar decision has already been taken in the neighbouring Shivamogga district, where six head of cattle died due to the disease.