Catholic association plans gathering over alleged threat to Bishop’s life

January 10, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Catholic Association of Mysore has planned a “peaceful gathering” at Sanmargi, the Bishop’s House on Nelson Mandela Road in Mysuru on Thursday to raise the issue relating to the alleged threat to the life of K.A. William, the Bishop of Mysuru.

The Catholic Diocesan priests and lay faithful will gather at Sanmargi from 12 p.m. on January 11 to question the administrator Bernard Moras on the action taken against the alleged conspirators, who were threatening to harm K.A. William.

It may be mentioned here that the Bishop of Mysore K.A. William, who was appointed Bishop of Mysuru diocese in February 2017, has been absent from the diocese since January 8, 2023, and Archbishop Emeritus of Archdiocese of Bangalore Bernard Moras has been appointed administrator of Diocese of Mysore.

“We don’t know the whereabouts of the Bishop. We want him here (in Mysuru). His safety is of prime concern. He is a religious head,” said president of Catholic Association of Mysore Mathew B. Suresh while speaking to The Hindu.

The Association has also sought action against the conspirators, threatening to cause harm to the life of the Bishop. As the Association members do not have a locus standi to lodge a police complaint in this regard, Mr. Suresh said he expected the church authorities to take necessary action in the regard and added that Williams is still the Bishop of Mysore.

