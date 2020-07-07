Cath lab closed in Kalaburagi

The only cardiac catheterisation laboratory (cath lab) available at the Kalaburagi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) was closed down on Monday evening after a patient who underwent angiogram tested positive for COVID-19. As many as 33 health professionals, including six cardiologists, who attended on him or came in contact with him, have been quarantined.

According to sources, the patient had given his throat swab samples to a private hospital in Kalaburagi for COVID-19 test after he developed some of the symptoms of the pandemic. He then went to SJICSR branch in Kalaburagi as he developed chest pain on Sunday. He, however, hid the information that he had sent his throat swab for COVID-19 test and the doctors on duty at the SJICSR admitted him considering his deteriorating health condition and performed angiogram on Monday. After the angiogram surgery was performed, the patient’s throat swab tested positive for COVID-19.

Just as the patient’s lab report arrived confirming the infection, the patient was shifted to an isolation ward and the 33 medical staff, including six cardiologists, were sent to quarantine and the cath lab closed.

Speaking to The Hindu, Director of SJICSR C.N. Manjunath confirmed the case and said that two more cardiologists available at the branch would take care of the out-patient department and emergencies.

“We were planning to open the second cath lab at the Kalaburagi branch and the project would have become a reality within weeks from now if this incident had not happened. As many as 33 medical professionals, including six cardiologists, who attended on the patient have been quarantined and the cath lab is closed. We will get the entire premises sanitised now. We will also test all the quarantined staff for COVID-19 after six days. There are two more cardiologists at the branch who would take care of OPD and other emergencies,” Dr. Manjunath said.

It is learnt that staff nurses, lab technicians, ward helpers and Group D employees were among those who came in contact with the COVID-19 patient and were consequently quarantined.