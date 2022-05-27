‘Catch the rain’ drive launched in Yadgir

An officer explaining the finer aspects of ‘Catch the rain’ drive launched at Bandalli village tank in Yadgir district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 27, 2022 21:54 IST

Nearly 160 labourers have been given jobs under MGNREGA

“Catch the rain” drive was launched in Yadgir district on Thursday. Chandrasekhar Pawar, Assistant Director of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), who carried out the drive, said that grants that will be released for MGNREGA projects will be spent to create rain water harvesting pits providing jobs to the labourers. This would help to conserve rain water, improve the groundwater level and recharge the dried up bore wells.

He has chosen the Bandalli village tank and started the desiltation work. Some rain harvesting pits were built where rain water can easily be stored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Pawar pointed out that majority of rain water gets wasted. Therefore, the drive was launched to accumulate rain water in the pits and conserved water will help to improve the groundwater level.

“The campaign aims to take water conservation at grass-root level through people’s participation,” he said.

Nearly 160 labourers have been given jobs under MGNREGA for the purpose.