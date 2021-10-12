Catch monkey soon, villagers tell Forest Dept.

People of Gajapur village in Kottur taluk of Vijayanagara district, who have been under attack from a monkey, have demanded that the Forest Department catch the animal.

As per information provided by villagers, the monkey, which has been staying in and around the village for the last two years, has been attacking people.

“The monkey has attacked over 20 people in the last two years. It has now become a big headache for the people as the animal has intensified its attack by targeting at least one or two people a week. We have requested the Forest Department officials to catch and detain the animal but the department has hardly done anything,” a villager said.

The Forest Department, however, said that three attempts to catch the trouble-making monkey have failed. “We have tried thrice to catch the animal but failed in all attempts. Monkey-caching experts are expected to arrive from Gangavati in a day or two and set a trap for the animal,” Range Forest Officer, Kudligi, Manjunath said.