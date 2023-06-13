HamberMenu
CAT stays transfer of IPS officer Ravi D. Channannavar

June 13, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has stayed the transfer of IPS officer Ravi D. Channannavar from the post of Managing Director, Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (KEONICS).

The tribunal’s Bengaluru Bench comprising Justice (retd) S. Sujatha (member-judicial) and Rakesh Kumar Gupta (member-administrative) passed the interim order on a petition filed by Mr. Channannavar. He had questioned the transfer and posting order issued by the government on June 7.

The tribunal also stayed the posting of IFS officer Girish H.C. to the post of MD, KEONICS, from the post of Deputy Conservator of Forests and Member-Secretary, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

It was complained in the petition that his transfer was premature as he was posted as MD, KEONICS, only six months ago, as service rule assures minimum tenure of two years in a post.

Also, it was contended that the transfer was against dictum of the apex court on transfer and posting, besides being not for any public interest or administrative exigency.

