CAT stays govt. order of suspending IFoS officer on the charge of insulting Raibag MLA

February 28, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has stayed the suspension of Shivananda Naikwadi, Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer and Deputy Conservator of Forests, Ghataprabha forest division, in Gokak in Belagavi district, on the charge of professional misconduct of allegedly insulting an elected representative.

The Tribunal’s Bengaluru Bench comprising S. Sujatha (judicial member) and Rakesh Kumar Gupta (administrative member) passed the interim order on a petition filed by Mr. Naikwadi. The officer had questioned the February 21 order passed by the Chief Secretary placing him under suspension. The officer has contended that the Chief Secretary has no power to place him under suspension.

The allegations against him were that he used inappropriate language against Raibag MLA Duryodhan Aihole during a conversation over telephone and that he had recorded the conversation with the MLA and shared its audio clip on social media.

Denied allegations

However, while denying the allegations, Mr. Naikwadi claimed that he had earlier received multiple calls from persons impersonating as the MLA in relation to certain action initiated against illegal construction of a building on forest land.

The officer contended that he initially spoke rudely when he received the call from the MLA under the impression that it was also by someone impersonating the MLA but later spoke gently after realising that it was actually the MLA.

Claiming that he uses an iPhone and it does not have a call recording feature, Mr. Naikwadi claimed in the petition that it was actually the MLA who had recorded the conversation. The officer also alleged that the MLA was in support of the alleged illegal construction and wanted to favour the contractor. The MLA had complained to the Chief Minister that the officer had insulted him besides coming in the way construction of a building for which the government had sanctioned the funds.