Cat show in Shivamogga on January 28

January 25, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Gateway Cat Club, an organization of cat lovers, will hold a cat show on the premises of Sacred Heart Church in Shivamogga on Sunday, January 28.

Mohammed Adnan, president of the club, said in a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, that around 120 people would take part in the show with their pets. “We are bringing a Bengalian cat that costs more than ₹2 lakh as a special attraction to the event,” he said.

The healthy cat would get prizes. As part of the show, the organisers have arranged for the vaccination of cats and a health check-up programme with the help of veterinarians from the Veterinary College in the city.

Entry to the show is free. However, those who wish to take part in the competition along with their pets have to pay a fee, the organisers said.

