CAT members tender unconditional apology; HC drops contempt proceedings

The Karnataka High Court has dropped a contempt of court proceedings initiated against B. Suresh, member (judicial), and C.V. Sankar, member (administrative), of Central Administrative Tribunal’s Bengaluru Bench, after they tendered “unconditional apology”.

A Division Bench dropped the proceedings initiated on a complaint by the Centre, represented by Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Prabhakar Singh, Director-General, Central Public Works Department (CPWD). While seeking “unconditional apology for lapses, if any, that has occurred in the matter”, the members requested the High Court to discharge them in the contempt proceedings, while also requesting that “in the larger interest, they may be purged in the contempt proceedings against them.”

“Tendering of an unconditional apology, according to us, is an act of remorse and we accept it,” the Bench observed in its order. It was alleged in the complaint that the members of the tribunal had wilfully violated the High Court’s July 12, 2019, order for deciding “jurisdiction of the tribunal” to hear a petition filed by the CPWD Engineer’s Association, Bengaluru Zone, which had questioned the office memorandum of CPWD’s revised organisational structure of March 2019, which came into force on April 1, 2019. Instead of following the High Court’s directions, the members, constituting a Bench, had summoned Mr. Singh, and the tribunal, particularly Mr. Suresh, “humiliated” Mr. Singh by posing irrelevant questions and passing unwarranted remarks, the complaint said.