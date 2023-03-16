March 16, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Hassan

The reservation under the category of ‘economically weaker sections’ is against the basic idea of reservation, according to Prof. A.B. Ramachandrappa, State convener of Manava Bandhutva Vedike.

He released a book EWS 10% Mahavanchane, edited by Mavalli Shankar, B. Sripad Bhat and Vikas R. Mourya, in Hassan recently.

“The Central Government introduced the reservation without any debate in Parliament. The castes that form only 4% of the total population in Karnataka enjoy 10% reservation. The government announced this reservation, though nobody asked for it. The basic idea of reservation is to benefit those who have, educationally and socially, remained backward for ages. However, the present regime has distorted the very idea of reservation,” he said.

“By now, there should have been a nationwide protest on this issue. The quota is contrary to what Dr. B. R. Ambedkar envisioned while drafting the document. This quota is not for those who are socially and educationally backward,” he said.

The people who had opposed the reservation for decades are now getting its benefits under the EWS quota. “While 95% of the population is getting only 50% of the reservation, these upper castes, which form only 4% of the population, are enjoying a 10% quota. This is against to basic idea of social justice,” he said.

Mavalli Shankar, president of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (Ambedkarvada), Sripad Bhat, writer, K.S. Sathish Kumar of Manava Bandhutva Vedike, Ambuga Mallesh of DSS, Shantha Athni, poet, attended the launch of the book, which was followed by the screening of We have not come here to die, a documentary based on Rohit Vemula, a Dalit student who ended his life in Hyderabad in 2016.