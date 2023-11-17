Caste system responsible for social inequities, says CM

November 17, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Nanjangud on Friday that the prevailing caste system was responsible for the social inequities in society.

He was speaking after inaugurating the restored Kadalemalamma temple at Kalale in Nanjangud taluk. “Creating barriers between humans and discriminating against them based on caste in the name of god is not something even god will approve,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Expressing happiness over the restoration of the temple Mr.Siddaramaiah said that the people of the village were well-known to him and the village was an example of social harmony. “Though the caste system is responsible for social inequality, Kalale was a model village where everyone lived in harmony,” Mr.Siddaramaiah added.

The Chief Minister stressed on the importance of economic empowerment of the poor and said that no poverty reduction can take place without policies for socio-economic empowerment.

‘’Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opposed the guarantee scheme launched by us to empower the poor and today Mr.Modi himself was promising them. Even the former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D.Kumaraswamy was jealous of our guarantee schemes. But the Congress is committed to implement the schemes and empower the poor’’, Mr.Siddaramaiah added.

A society that is not united cannot survive and various communities and groups have lived in amity in India and people of Kalale are a proof of such harmonious co-existence, the Chief Minister said.

Mr.Siddaramaiah also promised to fulfill all the demands placed by MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan for the comprehensive development of the village. Mysuru district in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa, MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Harish Gowda, former MLA Yathindra, M. K.Somashekar, Kalale Keshavmurthy and others were present.