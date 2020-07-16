Karnataka

Caste, income certificates for poorer sections of Brahmins

The Revenue Department of the State government on Wednesday directed tahsildars to issue caste and income certificates to economically weaker sections of those in the Brahmin community.

Following complaints that tahsildars have been not issuing these certificates, the department in its circular asked DCs to take steps to ensure issue of the same to economically weaker sections of the Brahmin community.

The Centre has enacted a law to provide 10% reservation to all candidates belonging to economically weaker sections, irrespective of castes. Income and caste certificates would help candidates avail of facilities provided by the Karnataka Brahmin Development Board, the circular said.

